Hurricanes battle past Capitals

WASHINGTON (AP) - Brent Burns scored and Frederik Andersen made 34 saves to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the depleted Washington Capitals 3-2.

The Capitals were playing without Alex Oveckin after the captain left to tend to a family health matter.

They’ve lost two in a row since beating the NHL-leading Boston Bruins. Carolina bounced back from a loss to the New York Rangers over the weekend and has won 10 of 12.

Paul Stastny and Stefan Noesen also scored for the Hurricanes on deflections of shots by defensemen. T.J. Oshie and Joe Snively scored for the Capitals.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.