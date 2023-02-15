Advertise With Us
Hurricanes battle past Capitals

Canes have won 10 of their last 12 games.
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes(Carolina Hurricanes)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Brent Burns scored and Frederik Andersen made 34 saves to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the depleted Washington Capitals 3-2.

The Capitals were playing without Alex Oveckin after the captain left to tend to a family health matter.

They’ve lost two in a row since beating the NHL-leading Boston Bruins. Carolina bounced back from a loss to the New York Rangers over the weekend and has won 10 of 12.

Paul Stastny and Stefan Noesen also scored for the Hurricanes on deflections of shots by defensemen. T.J. Oshie and Joe Snively scored for the Capitals.

