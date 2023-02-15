Funeral arrangements announced for ECU’s Jeff Charles

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for Jeff Charles, the “Voice of the Pirates”.

The 70-year-old Charles died last Friday while traveling with the East Carolina University Basketball team in New Orleans.

Charles came to ECU in 1988. He had previously called games at the University of Illinois, Furman University, and Virginia Tech.

A memorial service for immediate family and friends will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday at Wilkerson Funeral Chapel in Greenville.

The funeral home says ECU Athletics is still planning a public memorial service for the broadcaster. Details of that event have yet to be announced by the university.

