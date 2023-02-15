Elderly homeowner shoots at burglar in Roanoke Rapids

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - An elderly homeowner shot at a burglar late last night in Roanoke Rapids.

Police said that just before midnight they were alerted to a burglary in progress in the 1100 block of Carolina Avenue.

The couple told police they heard the burglar come in through a sliding door and yelled at him to leave. One of them fired a shot at the intruder but did not hit him.

The burglar was around 6′ tall, wearing all black and ran from the home.

A K-9 could not track the burglar.

The couple was not injured but obviously shaken up, according to police.

Anyone with information on the burglary should call the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at 252-533-2810 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.

