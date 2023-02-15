Advertise With Us
ECU to host two career fairs

ECU will host two career fairs today.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University will host two career fairs for students and alumni today.

The first will be focused on recruiting students and alumni in the science, engineering and technology fields. It will run from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Greenville Convention Center.

The second will be a job and internship fair is open to students and alumni of all academic majors. It also takes place at the Greenville Convention Center from 1 to 4 p.m.

