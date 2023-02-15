ECU to host two career fairs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University will host two career fairs for students and alumni today.

The first will be focused on recruiting students and alumni in the science, engineering and technology fields. It will run from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Greenville Convention Center.

The second will be a job and internship fair is open to students and alumni of all academic majors. It also takes place at the Greenville Convention Center from 1 to 4 p.m.

