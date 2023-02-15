Advertise With Us
D.H. Conley boys beat rival J.H. Rose to advance in conference tournament, South Central boys roll

Conley wins the season series with the victory
Big Carolina Tournament
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The D.H. Conley boys basketball team went back and forth with J.H. Rose in the opening round of the Big Carolina Conference tournament on Tuesday coming away with a 60-52 victory.

Cooper Marcum led the way for Conley with 24 points, Isaiah Crumpler had 16 points, and Bryce Weaver put up 10 points in the win.

Rose was led by Justin Grimes with 22 points. Conley will play at Jacksonville next round. Conley wins the season series with their rival with the victory.

South Central boys took care of business against Havelock 59-18. The Falcons will host New Bern next round.

