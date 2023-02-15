Couples in Greenville celebrate Valentine’s Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - No matter where you chose to stop on Valentine’s Day, you were sure to find couples celebrating what the holiday’s all about: love. And maybe even some barbecue.

“Sam Jones is the best place for anything,” said Greenville resident Debbie Cahill.

The holiday gives 40-year married couples like David and Susanne Ricke, along with their longtime best friends Debbie and her husband Kevin, the opportunity to enjoy some good company.

“It’s good to have couples that you can communicate with and relate too,” said David Ricke. “Spending time together, to do things that make life more enjoyable.”

For some, going out to eat at a restaurant on Valentine’s Day is like filling up your car with gas: You just do it, no matter the cost.

The pandemic has made some hesitant to go out the past few years, but Cafe Duo Manager Patrick O’Bryan says their business stayed strong.

“We didn’t suffer as much as some places did,” O’Bryan said. “We also have a very core group of regulars who come. we’ve been blessed in that where people who like to come here, have been coming regardless of COVID.”

Spending was expected to rise this Valentine’s Day. In fact, the National Retail Federation predicted it would reach $25.9 billion this year. That’s one of the highest on record.

Whether you’re looking to dine in style or keep it simple, O’Bryan says you’ll find something that fits your budget here in the east.

“Now you’re seeing some local independent places where people can go and have a little bit more of a fine dining experience or they still can do causal,” O‘Bryan said.

A LendingTree survey also found that adults expected to spend roughly $187 for their significant other this Valentine’s Day.

