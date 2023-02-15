Advertise With Us
1st Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment returns from deployment

(Virginia National Guard)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Today will be a happy day for service members and their families in Jacksonville.

U.S. Marines and sailors from 1st Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, will return home to Camp Lejeune after participating in the Unit Deployment Program in Okinawa, Japan.

Around 900 Marine Corps personnel from 1st Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, and 2d Marine Division participated in the Unit Deployment Program.

The Unit Deployment program is an opportunity for the Division to maintain military partnerships throughout the Asia-Pacific region and increase our forward presence, improving the Marine Corps’ ability to respond to contingencies throughout the region.

