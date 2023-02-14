Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Spring-like Weather Keeps On Coming

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We can’t shake this spring-like weather! Highs are well-above average for this time of year. Tonight, we turn cool as temperatures hit the 50s and eventually the 40s. We’ll see our overnight lows around midnight before temperatures start to rise before the sun comes up. We will be within a few degrees of record highs Wednesday and Thursday.

We could see a few showers on Thursday before the best chance of rain arrives Friday. There may be a few hours of dry weather Friday morning before the rain arrives. The weather can always be tricky for college baseball Opening Weekend. Game 1 for ECU against George Washington is in trouble with around a half-inch of rain and dropping temperatures expected through the afternoon. A double header looks possible on Saturday as we start to dry out. It’s just going to be a little chilly with highs barely in the 50s. Sunday looks the best as highs return into the 60s.

Above-average temperatures return quickly next week. Since January 1st, it’s been a top 10 warmest start to the year.

Tuesday Night

Clear and chilly. Low 45F. SE winds at 4-8 mph.

Wednesday

Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer. High 74F. SW winds at 10-15 mph.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy. High 76F. South winds at 5-10 mph.

Friday

Scattered showers. High 71F. SW winds at 10-15 mph. Rain chance: 70%.

