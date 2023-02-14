Valentine’s Day hot seat: Get to know Charlie and Jacyn

Advertise With Us
Valentine's Day Hot Seat: Get to know Jacyn and Charlie
By Jacyn Abbott
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Valentine’s day is believed to have started long ago. Many go on dates, have a special dinner, or see a movie, all with the intention of getting to know that special someone.

Jacyn and Charlie put some questions to the test and had some chocolate goodies.

After each answer we give, we got to dip an item into chocolate, and then ask another question.

Some of the questions we asked included:

  • Sweet or salty?
  • Call or text?
  • Car or plane?
  • Favorite color?Favorite dessert?
  • Tie or bowtie?
  • Morning person or a night owl?
  • What is your biggest pet peeve?
  • Do you believe in science or magic?
  • What’s your passion?
  • What is your astrological sign?
  • Do you believe in love at first sight?
  • Where did your name come from?
  • Do you have any superstitions?
  • If you were a season, what would you be?
  • Coolest place you’ve ever been?
  • What’s the worst pickup line you’ve ever heard?
  • If you got to be someone else for a day, who would it be and why?
  • What’s the most adventurous thing you’ve done?
  • What is the title of your biography?
  • Your most embarrassing moment?

