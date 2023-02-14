UNC men’s hoops fall to Miami

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Jordan Miller had 24 points and 11 rebounds as No. 15 Miami took over after halftime then had to hold off a late rally to beat North Carolina 80-72 on Monday night.

Nijel Pack added 23 points for the Hurricanes. Miami shot 52% after the break while locking down on UNC’s drivers that had found success getting to the rim in the first 20 minutes.

Miami led by 14 points, then turned away UNC’s late rally to within four.

R.J. Davis had 23 points while Caleb Love added 20 for the Tar Heels, who made 5 of 31 3-pointers.

