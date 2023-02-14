Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Teens accused of crashing stolen car, killing 71-year-old man

Witnesses say the 71-year-old victim was leaving a church parking lot when the teens, all 13,...
Witnesses say the 71-year-old victim was leaving a church parking lot when the teens, all 13, in a late-model Kia struck his Ford Taurus. Authorities say the Kia had been stolen.(Source: Network Video Productions via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (CNN) - Police in Illinois say three teenage boys in a stolen car were involved in a crash that killed a 71-year-old man.

Witnesses say the 71-year-old victim was leaving a church parking lot Sunday in Robbins, which is a village in metropolitan Chicago, when the teens, all 13, in a late-model Kia struck his Ford Taurus.

The victim was pulled from the car and taken to the hospital, where he died, according to WFLD.

The teens allegedly tried to flee the scene but were taken into custody by police, who noticed the Kia driving with a broken driver’s side window. Authorities say the car had been stolen.

Police told WFLD the three suspects were released to their parents over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Isis Eaton
Police searching for endangered Wilson woman
Morehead City State Employee Credit Union
Eastern Carolina bank catches fire
Man shot while driving along U.S. 17 in Onslow County
This is smoke Monday morning from the fire.
Massive Wayne County fire expected to burn for next few days
Jeff Charles
ECU had its first basketball game since death of Jeff “The Voice” Charles

Latest News

The suspect was found dead off campus from what was reportedly a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Suspect in Michigan State shooting dead, campus police say
Michigan State University Police confirmed three people are dead and five more were wounded in...
Police: 3 killed in Michigan State University shooting; suspect dead
Crews have been working the scene since the fire broke out early Saturday morning
Crews work to control Wayne Co. fire days after it sparked
Conrad Dobler attends Mike Ditka's Gridiron Greats event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and...
Former Cardinals lineman Conrad Dobler dies at 72