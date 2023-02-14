Tarboro town employee killed in dump truck crash

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A town employee has died after his city-owned dump truck flipped over in Tarboro.

Mayor Tate Mayo said it happened early this afternoon on MLK Jr. Drive in front of Eastland Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Tate said the investigation was beginning on how the single-vehicle crash happened.

The name of the employee has not yet been released.

