Tarboro town employee killed in dump truck crash

Tarboro police(Town of Tarboro)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A town employee has died after his city-owned dump truck flipped over in Tarboro.

Mayor Tate Mayo said it happened early this afternoon on MLK Jr. Drive in front of Eastland Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Tate said the investigation was beginning on how the single-vehicle crash happened.

The name of the employee has not yet been released.

