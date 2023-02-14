Six-year-old brings unloaded gun to Rocky Mount elementary school

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police are trying to find out how a six-year-old was able to bring a gun to his school this morning.

Rocky Mount police said it happened at Fairview Elementary School on Fairview Road.

Staff found the unloaded 9mm handgun in the boy’s backpack and alerted the police.

Police said no threats were made with the weapon and the child never displayed it.

“The situation that occurred today should be a reminder to all gun owners to secure their weapons in a safe manner so that minors cannot possess them,” Rocky Mount Police Chief Robert Hassell said. “This was a preventable situation.” “Fortunately, a major event was avoided because staff members of the school and our officers followed proper protocols,” Hassell said.

The child was removed from the classroom and police continue to investigate how he was able to get access to the weapon.

