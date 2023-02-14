N.C. lawmakers respond to the fourth downing of aerial object

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Another high-altitude object was shot down yesterday afternoon near Michigan’s Lake Huron. This marks the fourth time in just over a week that the military has taken down an object in the North American airspace.

North Carolina Representative Don Davis says, “I’m concerned, as we are still trying to understand exactly what these objects are, who’s responsible for the objects.”

Those concerns stem from all that’s unknown about them.

“We don’t know much about it. The only thing the Pentagon has said is that they don’t consider those unidentified objects a threat to National Security, so from that point of view it’s very surprising that they shot down those UFOs because normally you can’t shoot down those UFOs,” says ECU Security Studies Director Armin Krishnan. Krishnan says this is due to the high-tech capabilities the objects contain.

“There is an ongoing mystery about those objects, and what we know from pilot reports is that the interesting reports suggest that these are objects that can move at speeds, beyond normal aircraft, and so they can turn at speeds that are impossible for manned aircrafts,” he explained.

Though there is little information around them, Davis believes transparency is vital.

“As we continue to learn more about these objects, to share that information with the American people to show that we are transparent and so that people understand exactly what’s going on as information is coming in,” Davis says. “As we gather the information, gather the facts; it is going to be important for any solution to follow the facts, and I believe that is the ultimate way that we should approach this. Putting the American safety of the people first.”

The second object that was shot down on Friday by a U.S. F-22 over Alaskan airspace had been monitored by the United States since Thursday evening.

The recent objects appear to be “cylindrical objects” which are significantly smaller than the Chinese spy balloon.

WITN reached out to Representative Greg Murphy for comment on this story, but he did not have availability to speak with us.

