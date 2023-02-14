Multiple fire departments called to Pitt County mobile home fire

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A fire this morning damaged a mobile home in Pitt County.

Four fire departments were called around 9:30 a.m. to Celtic Court which is off Blackjack-Simpson Road.

Smoke was coming out of the back of the mobile home when the first crews arrived.

Black Jack Fire Chief William Handley said no one was inside and the fire was completely out in 45 minutes.

The chief said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

