Local individual wrestlers advanced to the state championships over the weekend

Southwest Onslow top team at 2A East
Regional wrestling titles decided last weekend
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:33 PM EST
TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - High school regional individual wrestling titles were decided this weekend around the state. Congrats to Southwest Onslow as they defended their 2A title going back-to-back-to-back. The Stallions are sending 10 of their 12 wrestlers to state this coming weekend in Greensboro. Ayden-Grifton hosted the 2A East Regional event. We are told for the first time the Chargers are sending the most Pitt County wrestlers to State. They send 3 qualifiers.

We caught up with some other state-qualifying wrestlers at practice in Tarboro Monday. A few area schools like Tarboro, Northern Nash, Nash Central, and North Pitt got together to train at North East Carolina Prep School’s training facility. They are a newer member to the NCHSAA ranks and are sending 7 grapplers to the 1A state meet. We will have more on their top wrestler, Ryan Mann, in Tuesday night’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

