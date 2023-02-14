Local company takes part in Random Acts of Kindness Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina business is giving back to the community and showing how impactful a simple gesture can be.

Each year, Fish Window Cleaning locations throughout the country take the time to offer a free window cleaning to a local organization of their choice during February.

The Greenville location of FISH is proud to be cleaning every single window The Pitt County Council on Aging this year.

They are a local nonprofit that provides all kinds of assistance to senior citizens in need in Pitt County.

Some areas they assist include information and referrals, nutritional services (meals on wheels), senior centers for regular events, medical transportation, Medicare counseling, healthy aging, and injury prevention.

They will be on-site on Tuesday morning February 14th at 9:00 am.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.