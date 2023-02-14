Advertise With Us
Kinston high school students to learn potential of trade jobs

Students learn about careers in the skilled trades without the need for a four- year degree.
Students learn about careers in the skilled trades without the need for a four- year degree.(Be Pro Be Proud NC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An event taking place in Lenoir County today is all about showing students the potential of trade jobs.

Be Pro, Be Proud NC will be bringing their bus simulator to Kinston High School in order to educate students about career pathways and opportunities.

The event allows students to get interactive, hands-on experience with skilled trade jobs, like construction, manufacturing, and commercial driving.

Touring exhibit informs middle and high schools’ students about career pathways and opportunities. It includes interactive, hands-on experiences in skilled trade jobs, such as construction, manufacturing, commercial driver, and heavy equipment.

The event takes place from 9:00 A.M to 3:00 P.M. at Kinston High School.

