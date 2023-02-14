Kinston high school students to learn potential of trade jobs

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An event taking place in Lenoir County today is all about showing students the potential of trade jobs.

Be Pro, Be Proud NC will be bringing their bus simulator to Kinston High School in order to educate students about career pathways and opportunities.

The event allows students to get interactive, hands-on experience with skilled trade jobs, like construction, manufacturing, and commercial driving.

The event takes place from 9:00 A.M to 3:00 P.M. at Kinston High School.

