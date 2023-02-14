Joyner named AAC Freshman of the Week for sixth time this season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU women’s basketball team painted it pink on Sunday as they won over Wichita State 79-62.

Amiya Joyner was honored as American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Week for the sixth time this season on Monday. She helped the Pirates to two home wins this week. The Farmville Central alum averaged 22 points and 12 rebounds for the two games.

Danae McNeal made the conference honor roll.

ECU plays at Cincinnati on Wednesday night.

