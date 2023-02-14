Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Hornets top Hawks in high scoring game

Second-highest point total in Hornets franchise history.
Forward Miles Bridges was being heckled as he left the floor.
Forward Miles Bridges was being heckled as he left the floor.(Source: NBA)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - LaMelo Ball had 30 points and 15 assists, Terry Rozier added 29 points and the Charlotte Hornets held off the Atlanta Hawks 144-138 to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Gordon Hayward scored 26 points and P.J. Washington added 22 as the Hornets shot 63% from the field. Ball had six 3-pointers and Rozier hit five as Charlotte tied a season-high with 20 made 3s.

It was the second-highest point total in Hornets franchise history.

Charlotte rookie Mark Williams had 15 points and a huge block on Trae Young’s 3-point attempt in the final minute.

Young finished with 25 points and 14 assists for the Hawks, who had their two-game win streak snapped.

Clint Capela added 22 points, DeAndre Hunter had 21 and Dejounte Murray scored 20.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

National Salvage and Service Corp
UPDATE: Firefighters at Wayne Co. Salvage facility working through night to keep fire contained
Morehead City State Employee Credit Union
Eastern Carolina bank catches fire
The driver, 28-year-old Cameron Garcia, is facing a host of charges, including gross vehicular...
Man accused of driving under the influence in crash that killed 5
Nicholas Firkus, 39, was convicted of first-degree murder and second-degree murder in the April...
Man found guilty of murdering wife, staging break-in
National Salvage and Service Corp
UPDATE: Roads reopen after Wayne Co. salvage facility erupts in flames Saturday morning

Latest News

Washington edges SW Edgecombe
Conference basketball tournaments begin, Washington boys edge SouthWest Edgecombe
Conference basketball tournaments begin, Washington boys edge Southwest Edgecombe
Conference basketball tournaments begin, Washington boys edge Southwest Edgecombe
High School State Qualified Wrestlers
Local individual wrestlers advanced to the state championships over the weekend
Carter Spivey reportedly to get the ball for ECU baseball opener
Godwin names ECU baseball opening weekend starting pitchers to 94.3 radio show