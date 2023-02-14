Hornets top Hawks in high scoring game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - LaMelo Ball had 30 points and 15 assists, Terry Rozier added 29 points and the Charlotte Hornets held off the Atlanta Hawks 144-138 to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Gordon Hayward scored 26 points and P.J. Washington added 22 as the Hornets shot 63% from the field. Ball had six 3-pointers and Rozier hit five as Charlotte tied a season-high with 20 made 3s.

It was the second-highest point total in Hornets franchise history.

Charlotte rookie Mark Williams had 15 points and a huge block on Trae Young’s 3-point attempt in the final minute.

Young finished with 25 points and 14 assists for the Hawks, who had their two-game win streak snapped.

Clint Capela added 22 points, DeAndre Hunter had 21 and Dejounte Murray scored 20.

