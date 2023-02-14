Governor Cooper to announce telepsychiatry grant in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will join the United Health Foundation at East Carolina University in Greenville to announce a three-year, $3.2 million grant for the North Carolina Statewide Telepsychiatry Program.

Expansion of the telepsychiatry program will provide mental health services to underserved children in six community-based pediatric and primary care clinics in rural and underserved parts of the state.

Speakers at the event will include Governor Roy Cooper, North Carolina Senator Jim Perry, North Carolina DHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley and leaders from United Health and ECU.

This partnership will expand the North Carolina Statewide Telepsychiatry Program and is part of the United Health Foundation and UnitedHealth Group’s ongoing commitment to support the mental health and well-being of youth in North Carolina.

The multi-year grant will support mental health and well-being of underserved youth in the state.

In North Carolina, children experience significant challenges accessing the care needed to address their mental health. More than 70% of children with a mental health disorder do not receive treatment and 92 out of 100 North Carolina counties are designated as mental health professional shortage areas.

The event takes place Tuesday from 11:30 A.M until 1:00 P.M

