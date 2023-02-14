Advertise With Us
Godwin names ECU baseball opening weekend starting pitchers to 94.3 radio show

By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Opening weekend against George Washington this week for ECU baseball. Head Coach Cliff Godwin announced to 94.3 radio this morning Carter Spivey gets the ball for opening day, Trey Yesavage will start game two, and Josh Grosz will start game three. The opening games are Friday 4 pm, Saturday at 2 pm and Sunday at 1 pm. Spivey is a 5th-year senior and came back rather than graduate transfer after last season.

“This place is special you know. This is actually a credit to coach G. There’s a good chance I couldn’t have been here last year based on the first three years of my career went,” says ECU preseason All-American pitcher Carter Spivey, “He took a chance, let me stay and I felt like it would be wrong of me to leave just when things got good.”

ECU to host "Paint it Purple" game to honor Jeff Charles