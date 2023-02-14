Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Environmental groups take EPA to court over PFAS health impact testing

Environmental groups take EPA to court over PFAS health impact testing
By Michael Praats
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A federal lawsuit filed by a coalition of environmental groups against the EPA went to court on Tuesday morning, and now it’s up to a judge to decide whether or not the EPAs testing of PFAS chemicals goes far enough.

In 2020, environmental groups petitioned the EPA to require Chemours to conduct human health studies to find out what health risks these chemicals pose and say how studying human blood samples can do that.

The EPA announced the petition was approved last year, but only approved the testing of seven PFAS and did not include human health impact testing. That prompted the environmental groups’ lawsuit, claiming the EPA did not approve the petition.

Attorneys for the EPA say it’s not up to the environmental groups to decide how they go about testing, and they consider their testing plan an approval of the petition.

Emily Donovan of Clean Cape Fear says the EPA isn’t even testing the health impacts of GenX, which is what prompted the outcry in the region to begin with.

“We were looking for epidemiological studies to really just look at, hey you were already exposed humans, so let’s understand what some of the health effects are from those exposures and hyper-focus in on those,” she said.

The judge said he wouldn’t have a decision on Tuesday and that he needs time to weigh all the facts, determine if the EPA met their responsibility and if the federal courts even have jurisdiction in this matter.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident (gfx)
Bayboro woman dies in fiery Highway 55 crash with Duke Energy truck
The shooting happened here Saturday night.
NEW DETAILS: Two people shot at Pitt County store
Isis Eaton
Police searching for endangered Wilson woman
4th downing of aerial object in just over a week
N.C. lawmakers respond to the fourth downing of aerial object
Police said a six-year-old brought the gun to school this morning.
Six-year-old brings unloaded gun to Rocky Mount elementary school

Latest News

First Alert Forecast For February 15, 2023
Restaurants saw multiple couples come out to enjoy a Valentine's Day meal.
Couples in Greenville celebrate Valentine’s Day
Local Highschool Basketball
Big Carolina Tournament
NCEL 02-14-2023
NCEL 02-14-2023
Megamillions 02-14-2023