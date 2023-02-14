Advertise With Us
Wed. basketball game to include tribute to late Jeff “The Voice” Charles

ECU AD Jon Gilbert posts statement in response to Jeff Charles' death
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Athletic Director Jon Gilbert posted a statement in memory of Jeff Charles, a sports announcer who died from a heart attack Friday.

In the statement, Gilbert says he is offering support to Charles’ family and refers to the late sportscaster as a “gentleman” and a “true professional in every sense of the word.” He calls him a friend, mentor and colleague to many.

He goes on to say that Charles will be honored at Wednesday night’s basketball game with a moment of silence before the game as well as a special tribute to one of his most iconic calls at halftime.

Wednesday evening will also be a “Paint it Purple” game inside Minges Coliseum.

Gilbert adds that, “At the appropriate time, we will honor and celebrate Jeff for his impact of our community and ECU Athletics.”

The full version of the statement can be found here.

