Wed. basketball game to include tribute to late Jeff “The Voice” Charles

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Athletic Director Jon Gilbert posted a statement in memory of Jeff Charles, a sports announcer who died from a heart attack Friday.

In the statement, Gilbert says he is offering support to Charles’ family and refers to the late sportscaster as a “gentleman” and a “true professional in every sense of the word.” He calls him a friend, mentor and colleague to many.

He goes on to say that Charles will be honored at Wednesday night’s basketball game with a moment of silence before the game as well as a special tribute to one of his most iconic calls at halftime.

Wednesday evening will also be a “Paint it Purple” game inside Minges Coliseum.

Gilbert adds that, “At the appropriate time, we will honor and celebrate Jeff for his impact of our community and ECU Athletics.”

