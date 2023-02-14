DMV makes scheduling changes, offering new options

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles will be making new changes to their schedules.

DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodman says he is working with the115 driver license offices across the state to begin offering:

Limiting appointments to only being scheduled in the morning until 11 a.m. through skiptheline.ncdot.gov . Only walk-ins will be provided after noon starting May 1.

The Washington, Mooresville, Kernersville, Graham, and Aberdeen offices will open at 7 a.m. starting May 1.

Sixteen offices will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays between June 3 and Aug. 26. Those locations are: Asheville, Charlotte-University City, Charlotte South, Durham South, Fayetteville West, Greensboro East, Greensboro West, Greenville, Hudson, Huntersville, Jacksonville, Monroe, Morganton, Raleigh North, Wilmington South, and Winston-Salem South.

State IDs and Level 3 full provisional licenses will soon be able to be renewed online up to one year after expiration. Drivers licenses up to two years after expiration will be able to be renewed online as well.

A select 20 locations will start having self-service kiosks. These will offer driver and vehicle service transactions to include driver license and vehicle registration renewals.

“On my watch, you will see continued positive changes that improve customer service and make DMV more efficient,” added Commissioner Goodman.

