Deputies release few details on two people shot at Pitt County store

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were shot at a Pitt County business Saturday night.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released information on the shooting this afternoon.

A release said it happened at 7:45 p.m. Saturday at New York Grocery on Old River Road, outside of Greenville.

Deputies said the two victims received non-life-threatening injuries.

The release didn’t identify the victims or say if they were inside the business at the time.

