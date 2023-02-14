Deputies release few details on two people shot at Pitt County store
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were shot at a Pitt County business Saturday night.
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released information on the shooting this afternoon.
A release said it happened at 7:45 p.m. Saturday at New York Grocery on Old River Road, outside of Greenville.
Deputies said the two victims received non-life-threatening injuries.
The release didn’t identify the victims or say if they were inside the business at the time.
