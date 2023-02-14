Advertise With Us
Deputies release few details on two people shot at Pitt County store

Pitt County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Pitt County Sheriff's Office vehicle.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were shot at a Pitt County business Saturday night.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released information on the shooting this afternoon.

A release said it happened at 7:45 p.m. Saturday at New York Grocery on Old River Road, outside of Greenville.

Deputies said the two victims received non-life-threatening injuries.

The release didn’t identify the victims or say if they were inside the business at the time.

