Crews work to control Wayne Co. fire days after it sparked

People in Wayne County react to massive weekend fire at salvage facility
By Jaylen Holloway
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - People living in Wayne County awoke to huge flames in the distance Saturday morning.

“It reminded me of Stranger Things, when the darkness was coming,” said Goldsboro resident Marynell Dingle. “That’s how wide it was.”

Fire crews went out to National Salvage and Service Corporation for a massive fire, which they say a passerby called in around 1:30 in the morning. Roads were closed as a result.

Thomas Rice, who lives near Old Mount Olive Highway where the fire happened, says he recorded everything.

“It was burning straight down the railroad track,” Rice said. “I said Lord, it’s going to burn up everything that way.”

Officials say smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away. Dingle says she saw it all.

“Me and my granddaughter went to Family Dollar,” Dingle said. “I took some pictures, and you could see it billowing like it was coming towards Goldsboro.”

It’s now been two days, however, fire crews on Monday were still working to protect surrounding property.

Rice says he’s hoping for more rain to put the flames out for good.

“It rained all day yesterday, and that helped a lot,” Rice said. “We need some more rain that would kind of smother it out.”

Officials say the fire is mostly contained, but there are some areas that may continue burning over next few days.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been released, but officials say investigators will look for the potential cause when conditions are safer.

