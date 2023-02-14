Advertise With Us
Conference basketball tournaments begin, Washington boys edge SouthWest Edgecombe

By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Area conference basketball tournaments got underway on Monday night with Washington boys holding home floor over SouthWest Edgecombe 80-71.

Gary Payne led the way for Washington with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Javon Williams had 17 points. Chaise Smith had three big dunks.

Xander Brown had 18 points for SouthWest Edgecombe. Zy Thigpen added 17 points.

North Pitt won over West Craven. Panthers play at Farmville Central next round. Greene Central also beat Ayden-Grifton and will host Washington.

