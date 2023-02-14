Bayboro woman dies in fiery Highway 55 crash with Duke Energy truck

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pamlico County woman died in a fiery crash when her car went under the back of a utility truck this morning.

The Highway Patrol said 34-year-old Kasey Tyndall, of Bayboro, was trapped inside her car and died.

The crash happened on Highway 55 near Lee Landing Road, west of Grantsboro, around 11:00 a.m.

Trooper Rico Stephens said a Duke Energy truck was eastbound and had slowed to make a right turn into a driveway. He says Tyndall was headed in the same direction, didn’t slow down, and hit the back of the utility truck.

The Duke Energy driver wasn’t injured and won’t face any charges, according to Stephens.

