Wilson County to undergo fire hydrant testing

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina fire department will be testing the fire hydrants in Wilson County’s Southeast Water District.

Beginning Monday, February 13th, East Nash’s Volunteer Fire Department will be conducting fire hydrant testing.

Fire hydrant testing may cause temporary inconveniences such as an expected reduction in water pressure and discoloration of the drinking water.

Discolored water poses no threat to the public’s health but can stain laundry and if consumed may have an unpleasant taste.

Residents should be certain that all discolored water is out of their home’s plumbing and hot water heater prior to washing clothes or consuming water.

If you notice discolored water coming from your fixtures, flush the cold-water side for about 20 minutes.

If you experience continued loss of pressure or water discoloration for longer than 12 hours, contact 252-265-8017 and leave your address and contact information.

Testing is expected to last roughly two weeks.

