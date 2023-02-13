Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Wilson County to undergo fire hydrant testing

(WILX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina fire department will be testing the fire hydrants in Wilson County’s Southeast Water District.

Beginning Monday, February 13th, East Nash’s Volunteer Fire Department will be conducting fire hydrant testing.

Fire hydrant testing may cause temporary inconveniences such as an expected reduction in water pressure and discoloration of the drinking water.

Discolored water poses no threat to the public’s health but can stain laundry and if consumed may have an unpleasant taste.

Residents should be certain that all discolored water is out of their home’s plumbing and hot water heater prior to washing clothes or consuming water.

If you notice discolored water coming from your fixtures, flush the cold-water side for about 20 minutes.

If you experience continued loss of pressure or water discoloration for longer than 12 hours, contact 252-265-8017 and leave your address and contact information.

Testing is expected to last roughly two weeks.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

National Salvage and Service Corp
UPDATE: Firefighters at Wayne Co. Salvage facility working through night to keep fire contained
Morehead City State Employee Credit Union
Eastern Carolina bank catches fire
The driver, 28-year-old Cameron Garcia, is facing a host of charges, including gross vehicular...
Man accused of driving under the influence in crash that killed 5
Nicholas Firkus, 39, was convicted of first-degree murder and second-degree murder in the April...
Man found guilty of murdering wife, staging break-in
Greg Parker
An Eastern Carolina man walks for 24 hours to raise money for cancer resources

Latest News

Four East Carteret High School students were among eight people killed on February 13, 2022
‘Young Waterfowlers’ Day’ to honor students killed in Carteret County plane crash
National Salvage and Service Corp
UPDATE: Roads reopen after Wayne Co. salvage facility erupts in flames Saturday morning
NCDOT: Highway closure on Outer Banks for pipe replacement
North Topsail Beach bridge to be closed for maintenance