Rocky Mount man injured in officer-involved shooting now in jail

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man who was shot by a Rocky Mount police officer is out of the hospital and now in jail.

Antonio Wilkins, Sr. was released from ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville on Sunday. The man was taken into custody and officially charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm by felon, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Wilkins was shot at least once in the leg Thursday afternoon after police said he opened fire on two of their officers.

Police said Wilkins was a suspect in a stolen vehicle case and began to struggle with officers behind the Oakwood Shopping Center.

During the struggle, officers said one of the rounds Wilkins fired hit the holster & duty weapon of one officer, slightly injuring them. The other officer then returned fire.

Wilkins has been jailed with no bond and has a first court appearance today.

The SBI is investigating the shooting.

