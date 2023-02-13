Portion of Greenville Greenway to close for repair

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A portion of the Green Mill Run Greenway will be closed for the next few months.

The Green Mill Run Greenway section between Elm Street and 10th Street will be closed due to a streambank stabilization project beginning the week of February 13th.

The closure is expected to last 45 days.

Greenville, NC Recreation & Parks say to use Elm Street and 10th Street sidewalks as detours.

