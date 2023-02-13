Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Police searching for endangered Wilson woman

Isis Eaton
Isis Eaton(Wilson police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for your help in locating an endangered woman who was last seen leaving an Eastern Carolina hospital.

Wilson police said Isis Eaton walked out of Wilson Medical Center on Saturday.

The 22-year-old woman was wearing yellow pants, a white shirt, and a blue jean jacket.

Eaton has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Wilson police at 252-237-8300.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

National Salvage and Service Corp
UPDATE: Firefighters at Wayne Co. Salvage facility working through night to keep fire contained
Morehead City State Employee Credit Union
Eastern Carolina bank catches fire
The driver, 28-year-old Cameron Garcia, is facing a host of charges, including gross vehicular...
Man accused of driving under the influence in crash that killed 5
Nicholas Firkus, 39, was convicted of first-degree murder and second-degree murder in the April...
Man found guilty of murdering wife, staging break-in
National Salvage and Service Corp
UPDATE: Roads reopen after Wayne Co. salvage facility erupts in flames Saturday morning

Latest News

This is smoke Monday morning from the fire.
Massive Wayne County fire expected to burn for next few days
Antonio Wilkins, Sr.
Rocky Mount man injured in officer-involved shooting now in jail
Greenway Closure Notice
Portion of Greenville Greenway to close for repair
UPDATE: police release name of man found dead in Goldsboro