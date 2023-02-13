Police searching for endangered Wilson woman

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for your help in locating an endangered woman who was last seen leaving an Eastern Carolina hospital.

Wilson police said Isis Eaton walked out of Wilson Medical Center on Saturday.

The 22-year-old woman was wearing yellow pants, a white shirt, and a blue jean jacket.

Eaton has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Wilson police at 252-237-8300.

