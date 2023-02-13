Advertise With Us
Man shot while driving along U.S. 17 in Onslow County

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating a shooting along a busy Eastern Carolina highway this afternoon.

Onslow County deputies say a man told them he had been shot around 1:30 p.m. while driving along U.S. 17, north of the Ramsey Road intersection.

The shooting caused the 20-year-old man to crash into the median of the four-lane highway. He was taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune and is expected to recover, deputies say.

Deputies are looking for a black Chevy Camaro with tinted windows.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the vehicle crash while deputies are handling the shooting investigation.

