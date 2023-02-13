Jacksonville recreation center celebrates re-opening

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A historic recreation center in Jacksonville is renovated and ready to open to the public.

The Jack Amyette Recreation Center will be hosting a special re-opening event between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The facility was closed after Hurricane Florence caused significant damage to the indoor basketball court and maintenance building in 2018.

According to the Jacksonville City Council, this funded project will include a new regulation-size basketball court, spaces for student activities and events, multiple meeting rooms, offices for staff, a kitchen, and restrooms.

The rec center was named after the first Jacksonville recreation director and had been open since 1960.

A $750,000 insurance settlement and $1 million in federal funding from the Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot Program made these repairs and renovations possible.

“We are excited to see the facility re-open to the public and encourage residents to come to the open house on February 15 to see the new space and amenities,” said Susan Baptist, Jacksonville Recreation Director. “I am so pleased that we were also able to keep some of the footprint of the original building in honor of the community and Mr. Amyette. Our goal is to continue to provide a safe haven for recreational activities not just for this area of the city, but citywide for all ages.”

