Investigation into massive Wayne County fire remains on hold

DUDLEY, N.C. (WITN) - The investigation into the massive fire at an Eastern Carolina industrial facility is still on hold.

Fire personnel are still at the National Salvage and Service Corp on Old Mount Olive Highway according to Wayne County official Joel Gillie.

As soon as officials determine that the area is safe, the investigation into the cause of the fire will begin.

The fire was reported around 1:30 am Saturday by a passerby. At first, 17 agencies were called and eventually, they were joined by another 21 from outside of Wayne County.

Officials say due to the nature of the fuel load firefighters were working to protect exposures and surrounding property. Smoke from the fire could be seen on the horizon at least 30 minutes away.

