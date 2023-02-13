Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Gov. Cooper announces $7.7 million state college/university mental health program

(Jon Gardiner | UNC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper is extending his mental health program for state-wide mental health care in universities and colleges.

The UNC System will support the governor’s new mental health initiative and build on the previous $5 million plan from May 2021. The aim is to work with the North Carolina Community College System to reach colleges and universities all across the state.

Cooper says staff and faculty will receive training on suicide prevention and how to identify and support a student in crisis.

“Identifying their mental distress and getting them access to quality treatment is more critical for our students than ever,” Governor Cooper said. “This investment will help our state’s colleges and universities better support their students so they can thrive.”

As of November 2022, UNC Systems had trained 274 mental health first aid instructors all across the North Carolina education systems. These instructors in turn trained nearly 2.500 others across their campuses.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

National Salvage and Service Corp
UPDATE: Firefighters at Wayne Co. Salvage facility working through night to keep fire contained
Morehead City State Employee Credit Union
Eastern Carolina bank catches fire
The driver, 28-year-old Cameron Garcia, is facing a host of charges, including gross vehicular...
Man accused of driving under the influence in crash that killed 5
Nicholas Firkus, 39, was convicted of first-degree murder and second-degree murder in the April...
Man found guilty of murdering wife, staging break-in
National Salvage and Service Corp
UPDATE: Roads reopen after Wayne Co. salvage facility erupts in flames Saturday morning

Latest News

Montavis Jones, Naquandre Mitchell, Shamoral Williams
Fourth man wanted in Executive Inn shootout caught in Rocky Mount
Rocky Mount man injured in officer-involved shooting now in jail
Jack Aymette Rec Center
Jacksonville recreation center celebrates re-opening
Isis Eaton
Police searching for endangered Wilson woman