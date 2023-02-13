Advertise With Us
Fourth man wanted in Executive Inn shootout caught in Rocky Mount

Montavis Jones, Naquandre Mitchell, Shamoral Williams
Montavis Jones, Naquandre Mitchell, Shamoral Williams(Rocky Mount police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The last of four men wanted for a deadly robbery attempt at a Rocky Mount motel is finally in custody.

Police said they found Montavis Jones on Sunday. He has been charged with common law robbery, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

The shootout happened last Sunday at the Executive Inn on North Wesleyan Boulevard, killing one man and injuring another.

Police said the man killed, Damien Williams, was one of three men trying to force their way into a motel room to rob the two men inside.

Officers say there was an exchange of gunfire and Williams and Johnny Lyons were shot. Lyons received non-life-threatening injuries and was one of the men inside the room before the robbery went down.

After consulting with the district attorney, police said the killing of Williams was done in self-defense and no charges would be brought.

Naquandre Mitchell, 26, and Shamoral Williams, 28, were caught Saturday in Rocky Mount, while a fourth man, Leonard Rudd, had previously been arrested.

The 25-year-old Jones was jailed on a $175,000 secured bond.

