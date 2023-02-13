Fire-related deaths in North Carolina have increased by 10 people every year since 2020

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The amount fire-related deaths in North Carolina has increased over the last three years, and 2023 is no different.

North Carolina has lost 20 people due to fire-related deaths during the first seven weeks of 2023.

The Greenville Fire Rescue Chief, Carson Sanders, says there’s no exact way to know why fire-related deaths are increasing at an alarming rate this year, but there is a problem.

“The biggest problem is that we wanna make sure people get out, and the only way to get out is to get notification ahead of time. Once your smoke detector goes off, with the way stuffs built today, you really only have a couple of minutes to get out safely before the smoke takes over,” said Sanders.

He says most people assume newer buildings have working smoke alarms, but that’s not necessarily the case.

Michael Brown, the fire and life safety assistant chief at Red Oak Volunteer Fire Department, said in over 40% of 151 fire fatalities in 2022, there was not a working smoke alarm in the home.

“We want you to have a smoke alarm in every bedroom, in every hall, in every level, near the kitchen. That’s really important,” said Brown.

Another thing to be mindful of is the batteries in your alarms. New smoke alarms come with 10-year batteries, but if you have an older one, they say to change around daylight saving time.

Brown, who’s also a red cross volunteer, says fires are the number one disaster they respond to.

In addition to changing the batteries, they say don’t walk away when you’re cooking, especially on the stovetop, and keep items at least three feet away from heaters, as these are some of the top causes of fires.

“When there’s panic, you fall to your level of training. That’s why we do so much training so that when we fall to our level of training, we’re doing the right thing every time, so it’s kinda the same thing if you don’t train yourself to respond in a certain way, then your gonna panic,” said Sanders.

Even though they encourage people to check smoke alarms and have a safety plan, deaths have still increased by more than ten people every year since 2020.

