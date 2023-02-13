Advertise With Us
ECU had its first basketball game since death of Jeff “The Voice” Charles

By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The East Carolina University women’s basketball team had its first game since the passing of longtime play-by-play commentator Jeff Charles.

He died on Friday night in New Orleans and was to call yesterday’s ECU against Tulane men’s game which was postponed following his death. Charles called more than 1000 men’s and women’s basketball games for the pirates.

The Pirates had a moment of silence for Charles before the women’s game against Wichita State. They saved his traditional seat with one white rose on the pregame roster.

It was the Pirate’s annual Pink Game to support breast cancer awareness, too. They had a number of breast cancer survivors on hand and recognized them.

ECU came out flying today. Danae McNeal got them going right away with a few baskets and was the game’s leading scorer with 22 points. Farmville Central graduate Amiya Joyner was doing her thing as well. She racked up 21 points and 10 rebounds.

The Pirates cruised to victory against Wichita State with a final score of 79 to 62.

The Pirates hit the road for a game against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

