Dad arrested for DUI with 7-year-old son in back seat, police say

Officers were able to stop the vehicle, where they found 41-year-old Cirino Castillo-Lopez...
Officers were able to stop the vehicle, where they found 41-year-old Cirino Castillo-Lopez behind the wheel.(Wilton Police Department)
By WFSB Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – Police in Connecticut said a father was arrested for DUI with a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit – all while his young son was in the back seat.

According to Wilton police, dispatchers received multiple calls for an erratic driver Wednesday afternoon near Wilton High School.

While searching for the vehicle, officers located the car and saw the driver run a red light, police said.

Officers were able to stop the vehicle, where they found 41-year-old Cirino Castillo-Lopez behind the wheel. His 7-year-old son was in the back seat.

Police said Castillo-Lopez was arrested after he failed a sobriety test, showing a BAC of 0.2364 and 0.2158. The legal limit is .08.

Castillo-Lopez was taken to the Wilton Police Department Headquarters for processing and given a $250 bond. He is due in court Feb. 23.

It’s unclear what happened to the child following his dad’s arrest.

