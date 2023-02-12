Advertise With Us
U.S. military has shot down an unidentified object over Lake Huron

By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (NBC) - The U.S. military shot down an unidentified object over Lake Huron Sunday, a congressional source briefed on the matter and two U.S. officials told NBC News — the fourth in less than two weeks to be downed over North American airspace.

The officials all said there are no indications of any collateral damage and that the object went down in the lake and officials expect to recover it.

Sunday’s shootdown of an object in the skies over North America is the third in as many days, and the fourth this month.

