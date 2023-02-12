UPDATE: Firefighters’ efforts at Wayne Co. Salvage facility continue

DUDLEY, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters continue to monitor and contain the burning of an Eastern Carolina industrial facility through the night after 17 fire departments were on the scene of the fire early Saturday morning.

Officials say Wayne County 911 received a call at 1:27 A.M. about a large fire at National Salvage and Service Corp on Old Mount Olive Highway.

As of 8:00 A.M. Sunday, the fire is contained, according to Wayne County official, Joel Gillie. He says there are still no injuries at this time but have evacuated two homes as safety precautions for those living there.

Fire personnel are still on the scene and have made progress overnight in extinguishing the fire. Rain throughout the evening and this morning have helped the firefighting efforts according to Gillie.

Road closures are still in effect. Genoa Road has reopened, but Old Mount Olive Highway remains closed. Residents are asked to take alternate routes as Old Mount Olive Highway remains closed with no estimated time for reopening according to Wayne County officials.

Gillie says 21 out-of-county resources that relived local efforts overnight have been released. Gillie stated that Wayne County “greatly appreciates their assistance overnight to allow our local responders time off.” Those that helped overnight from the east included the city of Kinston, North Lenoir Fire, and the North Carolina Office of the State Fire Marshall.

A witness told dispatchers that the flames were three stories high at one point.

First responders are remaining on the scene at the National Salvage and Service Corp. facility.

Officials say due to the nature of the fuel load, operations are in a defensive status, with firefighters working to protect exposures and surrounding property.

National Salvage and Service Corp (Wayne County)

A number of different departments are assisting on scene, including Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, Goldsboro Fir Department, The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Wayne County EMS, NC State Highway Patrol, NCDOT, and Red Cross.

Smoke from the fire can be seen on the horizon at least 30 minutes away.

View of smoke from the Dudley fire. (WITN Web Team)

Duke Energy and Tri-County Electric have responded to shut off the power to the facility and all nearby water districts were notified due to increased water needs for firefighting efforts.

The American Red Cross remains on scene to coordinate donations and to assist with keeping fire responders taken care of.

Officials say the cause of the fire remains unknown but is being investigated Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Fire Investigation team, North Carolina Forest Service, NC State Bureau of Investigation, and North Carolina Department of Insurance.

