Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Drought ending rains expected through noon. Possible showers and overcast conditions tonight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A First Alert Weather Day continues for Eastern NC as locally heavy rain is possible along the coast. Most spots already picked up 1 to 2 inches of rain, and an additional half-inch of rain is possible until the early afternoon

Watch for standing water and ponding on the roadways. Rain gets lighter throughout the day and there could be a few breaks near later this evening. More showers will wrap around the low Sunday night keeping things wet, but not really adding big totals to our rainfall.

A few leftover drops will exit around sunrise Monday with clearing skies over the second half of Monday. Valentine’s Day is approaching with sunny weather and slightly warmer-than-average temperatures. So if you have any outdoor day/night plans, keep ‘em. There will be another weak system that could bring a few drops to the area on Wednesday and slowly increasing rain chances for the rest of the week.

Sunday - First Alert Weather Day

Rain likely. High 60F. NE winds shifting to SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

