Eastern Carolina bank catches fire

Morehead City State Employee Credit Union
Morehead City State Employee Credit Union(Town of Morehead City Facebook)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina bank caught fire Sunday afternoon.

Morehead City Fire-EMS responded to the State Employee Credit Union at 5073 Executive Drive on fire, just before 2 P.M.

Witnesses tell MCFD that smoke and flames were billowing from the roof. WITN is told the bank suffered significant damage, but there were no injuries.

The blaze was under control within 20 minutes due to the teamwork between MCFD and additional crews from Atlantic Beach Fire Department, Beaufort Fire Department, and Newport NC Fire Department.

