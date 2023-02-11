Washington County varsity boys play for first time since brawl

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Heavy law enforcement presence could be seen Friday night at the Washington County vs. Bertie County basketball game.

“We have called extra security tonight, to make sure the fans are safe and teams are safe,” said Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin.

It’s the first game for Washington County since a massive fight broke out during the Riverside-Martin game Tuesday night.

Video shows Riverside players and fans fully involved in the fight, which led to a deputy being punched.

Washington County players were seen standing on the bench.

“I was very proud of the players, and coach for maintaining proper decorum,” said Washington County Superintendent Linda Carr. “Listening to their coach, showing him that respect.”

Friday’s game against Bertie was for the conference title, which meant lots of fans. Ruffin says he wanted to make sure things didn’t get out of hand.

“We have a large crowd tonight for the basketball game, so we made sure the metal detectors were here,” Ruffin said. “We made sure that extra law enforcement was here.”

Tuesday marked the second fight that’s happened at a Washington County home game this season, but Carr says it boils down to controlling your own actions.

“What you do today will affect your tomorrow,” Carr said. “You just make good choices, and again, it’s how you respond.”

Carr also says Washington County schools are continuing to gather more information about Tuesday’s fight.

