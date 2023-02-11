Washington County boys edge Bertie, they share conference title

WINDSOR, N.C. (WITN) - Washington County survived a last second try and held on to beat rival Bertie 65-64.

The two boys basketball teams finish 13-1 in the conference to share the conference title.

Washington County made two free throws in the final ten seconds to take the lead.

The game is the first since the fight ended the Panthers game against Riverside-Martin early.

The Knights won at Perquimans 72-63. Their star Tyler Whitehurst got his 1,000th point in the game played with mostly JV teammates following Tuesday night.

