South Central boys grab share of conference title

Finish in tie with New Bern, Jacksonville
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The South Central boys trailed by a bucket at halftime. They dominated the second half to claim a 58-38 victory on the road at Conley to close the regular season.

The win moves South Central into a three way tie with Jacksonville and New Bern for the Conference Regular season title. We were told Jacksonville had the tie-breaker to be conference tournament top seed.

Conley senior Cooper Marcum tallied his 1,000th career point tonight in the loss.

