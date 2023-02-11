Advertise With Us
Roanoke Rapids murder suspect turns himself in

Monquette Douglas, 27
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A man wanted for murder in Roanoke Rapids has turned himself into the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

27-year-old Monquette Douglas was served with a warrant for the murder of Quameisha Branch. His first court appearance is Monday, Feb. 13.

Roanoke Rapids Police Chief B.L. Martin, Jr., says Branch was initially reported as a missing person.

Police searched an area just east of Garysburg along Old Highway in Northamptom County in reference to the case. That’s where Branch was found dead from a gunshot wound. Police then issued a murder warrant for Douglas’ arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252) 533-2810.

