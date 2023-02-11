Pirate nation mourns loss of “The Voice” Jeff Charles

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU athletics continues to mourn the passing of Jeff Charles on Saturday.

ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert put out a statement:

“We are deeply saddened and shocked by the passing of longtime Voice of the Pirates Jeff Charles. Our thoughts and prayers are with Debby, Britt and all of his family and friends. Jeff was a true professional in every sense of the word who had a unique ability to bring the game to life and connect with listeners. He means as much as anyone to ECU Football, basketball and baseball fans and we know Pirate Nation is mourning together tonight. His iconic “You can paint this one purple” will remain an integral part of ECU Athletics history.” – ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert.

ECU head men’s basketball coach Mike Schwartz tweeted

Pirate Nation…we all lost a family member. Jeff dedicated who he is to ECU athletics, student athletes, coaches and fans. It’s very special in life to be a connector of people. Jeff Charles is that at the highest level. Thoughts, prayers, respect and love to Jeff and his family. https://t.co/LMa6f2FRZN — Mike Schwartz (@MikeSchwartzECU) February 11, 2023

The outpouring on social media continues to show love for Charles.

Such a real and genuine human who always saw the bigger picture. I always appreciated our conversations off air after games, not just about ball but life. Rest In Peace to a legend 💔💜 pic.twitter.com/Gg7pTEPtdM — Holton Ahlers (@holtahlers12) February 11, 2023

GREAT GREAT ABSOLUTELY THE G.O.A.T.!! LOVE HUGS AND PRAYERS ❤️🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️ — Ruffin McNeill (@RuffinMcNeill) February 11, 2023

This one hurts. Always enjoyed my interactions with Jeff. Praying for his family. https://t.co/f0ABgYUB7C — Harold Varner III (@HV3_Golf) February 11, 2023

