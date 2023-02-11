Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Pirate nation mourns loss of “The Voice” Jeff Charles

“You can paint this one purple” will remain an integral part of ECU Athletics history.”
Voice of the Pirates Jeff Charles has passed away
Voice of the Pirates Jeff Charles has passed away(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU athletics continues to mourn the passing of Jeff Charles on Saturday.

ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert put out a statement:

“We are deeply saddened and shocked by the passing of longtime Voice of the Pirates Jeff Charles. Our thoughts and prayers are with Debby, Britt and all of his family and friends. Jeff was a true professional in every sense of the word who had a unique ability to bring the game to life and connect with listeners. He means as much as anyone to ECU Football, basketball and baseball fans and we know Pirate Nation is mourning together tonight. His iconic “You can paint this one purple” will remain an integral part of ECU Athletics history.” – ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert.

ECU head men’s basketball coach Mike Schwartz tweeted

The outpouring on social media continues to show love for Charles.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hardison
Police find homemade bombs, chemicals in Washington locations
Officers need you help identifying these women.
Officers ask for help finding Belk thieves
Voice of the Pirates Jeff Charles has passed away
Jeff Charles, Voice of the Pirates, has died
The robbery happened on December 30, 2019.
Man sentenced for two bank robberies including one in Greenville.
The Pentagon shot down another unidentified object.
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast

Latest News

Conley girls, South Central boys earn conference title rights after wins over rivals.
Correction to Friday night’s basketball: Conley girls forfeited final game to South Central
Longtime coach and administrator Rob Maloney honored with naming of school's basketball court
DH Conley honors former basketball coach and Athletic Director with “Maloney Court”
South Central boys claim share of conference title, win at Conley
South Central boys grab share of conference title
Washington County wins at Bertie
Washington County boys edge Bertie, they share conference title